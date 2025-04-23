Revised Vulnerable Populations Resolution Approved By Tuolumne Supervisors

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a resolution designed to emphasize the county’s intent to protect vulnerable populations.

It was proposed yesterday by District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk following the conclusion of an investigation into a January assault in Jamestown. The crime was initially investigated as a potential hate crime, as an LGBTQ man alleged that he was lured and brutally beaten because of his identity, but there was not enough evidence to bring that type of charge enhancement, as reported here.

Kirk indicated that he had promised to reassess the passage of a resolution after the investigation concluded. His proposal, which was designed to be all encompassing, notes the 455 child sex crimes reported to the sheriff’s office in 2024, 721 child battery/abuse cases, 139 rape/sodomy cases, 57 sexual battery cases, 247 elder or dependent abuse incidents, 3 civil rights violation offenses, and 405 criminal threats with intent to terrorize.

During public comment, several community members voiced concerns about an omission, any wording about LGBTQ hate crime offenses, which is what spurred the initial call for a resolution. Kirk indicated that it was part of the civil rights violations category. Some other people praised the resolution, as written.

All of the supervisors weighed in. District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell questioned wording in the resolution to specifically “prioritize public safety,” which he argued was more of a budgetary matter. He also questioned the lack of any specific mention of the LGBTQ community.

In the end, Board Chair Jaron Brandon recommended that the resolution wording be revised (removing public safety reference) and adding a specific reference to the LGBTQ community. Kirk moved to approve the resolution (with Brandon’s changes) and it was passed by the board, 5-0.