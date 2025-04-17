Investigation Into Attack Against LGTBQ Man In Jamestown Concludes

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez provided an overview of the investigation into an attack against a man who was assaulted at the Jamestown Terrace Apartments in late January.

It was being investigated as a possible hate crime. Sheriff Vasquez relayed at a press conference today that the investigation concluded on Wednesday. He added, “The key component and the driving force behind this case, and the decisions that I am about to brief you on, come down to the fact that there is significant amounts of evidence that was unable to be recovered due to the fact that it was deleted by multiple, and almost all individuals, associated with this investigation.”

He went on to state, “We will not be recommending that the District Attorney move forward with the hate crime enhancement, due to the fact that we cannot meet the elements of that crime, and based on the totality of the circumstances, and the information that has been recovered.”

Click here to view the video of Sheriff Vasquez detailing the investigation.