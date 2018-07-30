Second Vegetation Fire Near Red Hill Transfer Station

CAL Fire logo Enlarge

Update at 1:15pm: Within minutes of a second reported vegetation fire by Calaveras County’s Red Hill Transfer Station off Red Hill Road in Vallecito, CAL Fire officials say they were able to stop forward progress and call air units off.

The incident, which broke out shortly before 1 p.m., is located behind the transfer station and reported at two to three acres. Crews on scene will be mopping up probably through the 3 o’clock hour. Earlier this morning firefighters contained a fire near there at around an acre. Causes for both fires are still being investigated.

Original Report at 12:55pm: A second vegetation fire has apparently broken out in Calaveras County near an earlier incident. Air and ground units are heading to Red Hill Transfer Station off Red Hill Road in Vallecito. The blaze was reported as being behind the transfer station. We will provide more details as they become available.

