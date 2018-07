Tuolumne County, CA — A three acre fire ignited shortly after 1:30pm at the Blue Oaks Campground in the Lake Don Pedro area.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that areas of the campground were evacuated due to the fire. Thankfully fire crews quickly gained containment of the blaze. Crews will remain on scene this afternoon mopping up the incident. It is not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Be prepared for activity in the area.

