Caltrans Plans Week Of July 29-Aug. 3

Sonora, CA — Lots of Caltrans crews will be toiling along the Mother Lode highways in about two dozen cone zones this week.

One Calaveras County project in particular may stall traffic for 20 minutes at a time, according to officials, It is a major improvement project that will repave 8.5 miles of Highway 49. The project extends between Highway 12 to the Mokelumne River bridge. The $3 million project was awarded to George Reed, Inc., and the hours for the work are limited to overnights, beginning Monday, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Expect delays along this stretch into October.

Among other work areas are two on Highway 4. Construction between Upper Moran Road and the Calaveras Big Trees State Park entrance AND paving between Dorrington and Cabbage Patch are scheduled every weekday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will both generate ten-minute delays. Utility work weekdays between Allen Lane and Williams street from 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. should not create any traffic impacts.

On Highway 26, there are seven work zones to test motorists’ patience; each potentially generating up to ten-minute waits. Overnights, between Gold Creek Drive and Hogan Dam Road from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. a utility crew will work Monday through Friday. Weekdays, between Highway 49 and Vista Del Lago Drive tree workers are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; between Wood House Mine Road and the South Fork Mokelumne Hill River slope repair and cleaning is slated from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.; on Main Street expect utility work going on from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Also on Highway 26, there is utility work in the following places from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.: Monday only at Sandy Gulch Lane; Tuesday between Niderost Lane and Iris Way; Wednesday between Sky High Drive and Stormy Lane. Yup. You guessed it: ten-minute delays for which to plan.

Tuolumne County Traffic Impacts On Hwys 49, 108, 120

In Tuolumne County, on Highway 49 anticipate ten-minute delays for tree work every weekday between Parrotts Ferry and High School roads. Remember, too, a 15-mile stretch of Highway 49 in Mariposa County between Bear Valley Point and Highway 132 remains closed for long-term storm damage repairs to fix a roadway slip-out. Caltrans estimates completion on or around Aug. 31.

Ten-minute traffic stack-ups are probable through the duration of six cone zones coming to Highway 108 this week. Expect them in the overnights Sunday night through Friday morning between Highway 120/Yosemite Junction and Highway 49 West Junction from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.. for pavement work. Weekdays, crews will be focusing in three spots from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.: between Lyons Dam and Long Barn Road (paving); West Long Barn Road and Long Barn Road (more paving); also Camp Blue Road and Snow Park (tree work).

Also on Highway 108, Monday through Thursday there’s striping planned under a moving closure between the beginning of the Highway 49 bypass and Kennedy Meadows Road from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, look for drainage work between Clarks Fork Road and Brightman Flat from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday that work shifts to Herring Creek and Beardsley Reservoir roads during the same times. All will cause delays of about ten minutes,

On Highway 120, pavement work at four locations will also wreak ten-minute travel stops. You will find them in the overnights Sunday night through Friday morning from either 8 or 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. between the Stanislaus-Tuolumne county line and Green Springs Road as well as Green Springs Road and Highway 49. Weekdays the work is scheduled between the Stanislaus-Tuolumne line and Highway 49 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.; also between Mountain Bluff Road and Moccasin Creek Bridge from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Safe travels this week!

