Another Deadly Northern California Wildfire On The Move

CAL Fire Nevada Yuba Placer fire personnel fighting the Carr Fire July 26, 2018, as shared by the Shasta Trinity Unit and Shasta County Fire Dept

Sonora, CA – In addition to the Mother Lode’s Ferguson Fire, Shasta County’s Carr Fire, now at 44,450 acres and three percent contained, has turned deadly.

CAL Fire officials report that a Redding firefighter, now identified as Jeremy Stoke, was killed while assigned to the blaze, which was ignited by a vehicle fire on Monday off Highway 299 in Whiskeytown. Yesterday, crews found the body of a privately hired bulldozer operator who was clearing vegetation in the fire path when rapidly moving flames overtook him.

Due to the wildfire’s explosive spread, many evacuees have had little time to prepare their departures, which has caused an operational focus shift to evacuation and life-saving. At least 37,000 people are currently under evacuation, including the entire city of Redding as firefighters deal with afternoon winds that could blow the blaze north into the city of Shasta Lake.

Although 65 structures are confirmed destroyed, officials expect that the count to jump as they say dozens of ruined and smoldering homes are viewable in aerial footage. Yesterday, ahead of declaring a disaster emergency for Mariposa County due to the Ferguson Fire, Governor Jerry Brown declared one for Shasta County.

