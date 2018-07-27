Update: Evacuations In Tuolumne County Fire In Avery Ranch

Stanislaus National Forest Enlarge

Update at 3:40 p.m.: Stanislaus National Forest Fire officials have name it the “Avery Fire,” which is burning in the vicinity Forest Road 4N05, 4No4 and 3N03, east of Avery Ranch Camp 9 Road and west of Jupiter. Forest Service spokesperson Diana Fredland tells Clarke Broadcasting that evacuations are currently in progress along those roads. She details, “We do have two structures that are fully engulfed. There is about one to two acres of grass fire, burning at a slow rate of speed. There are evacuations in progress because there are about ten to sixteen structures in the area.” She adds the grass fire is about one to two acres with no containment, but it is not in the timber.

Original post at 2:30 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Ground and air resources are battling a vegetation and structure fire in the Avery Ranch area of Tuolumne County on the Stanislaus National Forest.

The flames broke out in the vicinity Forest Road 4N05, 4No4 and 3N03, east of Avery Ranch Camp 9 Road and west of Jupiter. Forest Service spokesperson Diana Fredland details the when firefighters arrived on scene a structure was fully involved, but she did not know whether it was a home or an outbuilding or if any other structures are threatened. The grass fire is and acre in size.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.