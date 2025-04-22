Clear
Burning Will Visible In Cedar Ridge

By B.J. Hansen
Cedar Ridge Planned Burning

Sonora, CA — Smoke will be visible in the Cedar Ridge area of Tuolumne County today.

The Stanislaus National Forest will begin the planned burning of some piles in highly visible areas. Don’t be alarmed if you see some smoke, according to forest officials.

Stanislaus National Forest Acting Supervisor, Jim Junette, says, “We were hoping to begin broadcast burning in the area, but with it getting increasingly warm and dry out there, we moved out of prescription. With that, we’re pivoting our efforts to burning some of the high-visibility piles in the Cedar Ridge area that multiple residents have spoken with us about.”

The burning will be monitored closely and conducted in accordance with state and county air quality guidelines. It will be visible, notably, when traveling on Highway 108.

