Update: Highway 108 Backed Up Due To Collision Near Twain Harte

Update at 4:58pm: CHP officials report that tow trucks are still on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 above Twain Harte although the air ambulance called has departed.

Details are not yet available about the extent of any injuries although the patient(s) being flown were heading for Memorial Hospital in Modesto. Traffic is getting by as CHP continues its direction under one-way control. Officials say the back ups should be minimizing over the next half-hour.

Original Post at 4:32pm: Sonora, CA — Expect very slow-and-go traffic on Highway 108 as units respond for a two-vehicle accident with injuries just east of Pine Acres Road below Confidence.

An air ambulance is among the responding units. The collision, reportedly a black Ford Explorer versus a white Subaru, is partially blocking the road. A responding tow truck is stuck in traffic.

If possible you will want to avoid the area or use an alternate route. The CHP is on scene doing one-way traffic control.

