Heat Advisory Issued In Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA — The Calaveras County Public Health Department has issued a heat advisory for the county as the current heat wave sizzles on today.

The public is urged to take precautions to prevent heat-related illness. Health officials relay that some health conditions including obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, poor circulation, sunburn and drug/alcohol use can make it harder for the body to stay cool in this hot weather.

The public can take shelter in any government building, like the library. The top recommendations by health officials is to stay indoors, keep pets indoors as well, drink plenty of water and check on elderly or neighbors and relatives with health conditions.

