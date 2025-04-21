CAL FIRE Plans Prescribed Burn Near Bald Mountain

CAL Fire logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA– A prescribed fire aimed at reducing wildfire risk is scheduled this week in northeastern Calaveras County, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The burn will take place Wednesday through Friday, April 23–25, on approximately 102 acres of timber understory at the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan site, east of West Point near Bald Mountain Road and North Bald Mountain Road. Smoke may be visible in the area throughout the operation. CAL FIRE officials said the burn is part of an ongoing effort to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations to help mitigate future wildfire impacts. Depending on weather and fuel conditions, additional burns may be conducted this spring.

Fire crews will operate between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, using five engines and three hand crews. For more information on wildfire preparedness, visit here.