Clear
Sponsored By:

CAL FIRE Plans Prescribed Burn Near Bald Mountain

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
CAL Fire logo

CAL Fire logo

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA– A prescribed fire aimed at reducing wildfire risk is scheduled this week in northeastern Calaveras County, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The burn will take place Wednesday through Friday, April 23–25, on approximately 102 acres of timber understory at the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan site, east of West Point near Bald Mountain Road and North Bald Mountain Road. Smoke may be visible in the area throughout the operation. CAL FIRE officials said the burn is part of an ongoing effort to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations to help mitigate future wildfire impacts. Depending on weather and fuel conditions, additional burns may be conducted this spring.

Fire crews will operate between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, using five engines and three hand crews. For more information on wildfire preparedness, visit here.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 