Vegetation Fire Between Homes In Mountain Ranch

CAL Fire Helicopter Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — Air resources have been released from a fire incident where grass and brush ignited between two houses shortly before 3 p.m.

Clarke Broadcasting reported on all three stations that the blaze, which was originally described as a five-acre vegetation fire in the vicinity of Rail Road Flat and Jesus Maria roads in Mountain Ranch. While flames initially endangered one home, resources focused on ending that threat and before 4 p.m. all incoming resources were called back.

CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports at this time that the fire is about nine acres in size and 30 percent contained although there are no structures under threat and the incident is surrounded on all sides by roads. She expects due to heavy mop-up operations that units will remain on scene for several hours yet.

