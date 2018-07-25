Local Dental Team Visits Haiti

Mountain Mercy Project is a local non profit that was set up to provide emergency relief and long term rebuilding support to devastated areas.

Andrea Stone and Ocean Arellano were both Wedensday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Both ladies traveled to Haiti earlier this year. Arellano is a dental hygienist who traveled with Stone and a full dental team.

They saw over two hundred fifty patients in just one week at a rural hospital. They described their week as life changing and proclaimed that the need for basic dental care in Haiti can not be emphasized enough.

In February 2019, a dental and medical team will be returning to Bocozelle in Haiti, to do much more medical and dental work on patients that are desperately in need.

On Saturday August 4th, a dinner fundraiser event called “Barn & Boots”, will be held from 5 to 9 PM at The Barn, located on 23693 Middlecamp Road in Twain Harte. This promises to be an evening filled with dinner, dancing, silent auctions, raffles, prizes and more.

All of the money raised will benefit Mountain Mercy Project in purchasing and shipping two maternity delivery beds, two comfortable and adjustable dental chairs, an x-ray machine, and many other needed supplies to set up a functional dental clinic at the hospital.

Tickets will not be available at the event. You can pre-purchase tickets at Dr. Jeffrey Smith’s dental office in Sonora or call (209)532-4376. Ticket prices are $35 each or $60 per couple.

Mountain Mercy Project does not have any paid employees; it is a 100% volunteer effort. Therefore no amount of any donation goes to pay employees.

For more information about Mountain Mercy Project, log on to http://mountainmercyproject.org

