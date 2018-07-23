Two Locals Involved In Sonora Rollover Crash

East Sonora, CA – The CHP has released the names of those involved in a rollover crash on Mono Way that stalled traffic.
The wreck involved a pickup and a SUV that collided on the roadway near the Serrano Road intersection recently, as reported here. The CHP details that 69-year-old Lou Franchi of Sonora was driving a 2013 Ford F150 truck when the collision occurred. 60-year-old Elena Cueto of Jamestown was driving a 2005 Honda Element (SUV) that overturned onto its side.
Luckily, just minor injuries were reported in the crash, which caused traffic delays for about an hour as tow crews worked to remove the wreckage and debris.
Mono Way near Serrano Road intersection, East Sonora