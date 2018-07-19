Update: Rollover Crash In East Sonora Cleared

Update at 2:30 p.m.: The wreckage has been removed and traffic is moving freely once again. There is no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash between a pickup and SUV that then overturned on Mono Way near the Serrano Road intersection in East Sonora. Further details on the crash are below.

Update at 2 p.m.: The CHP reports tow crews are on the scene working to remove the overturned vehicle. Traffic is slow and go so at this time.

Original post at 1:30 p.m.: East Sonora, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Mono Way near the Serrano Road intersection that is slowing traffic in the East Sonora area.

The CHP reports that a pickup and an SUV collided and the latter overturned onto its side. An ambulance has been called to the scene, but there are no details on injuries at this time. Traffic is getting backed up as there is plenty of emergency personnel and equipment along Mono Way. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

