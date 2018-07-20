Quantcast
Victim Named In Fatal Crash

07/20/2018 1:22 pm PST
Tracey Petersen , MML News Reporter

San Andreas, CA – The Calaveras County Coroner’s Office has released the name of an elderly San Andreas man that died in a crash Thursday afternoon now that his family has been notified.

He is 73-year-old Samuel Perry. Although an autopsy has not yet been performed, coroner officials say they have ruled out drugs or alcohol playing a role in the crash. Instead, they point to a medical emergency behind the wheel. However, they will not be able to give the official cause of death until the autopsy is done.

As reported here yesterday, the solo-vehicle accident occurred on Russell Road west of Market Street in San Andreas just after 1 p.m. when Perry lost control of his pickup and went off the roadway hitting several objects including a concrete column. Emergency crews attempted CPR but he died at the scene.

The coroner did not know exactly when the autopsy would be performed on Perry.

Russell Road west of Market Street, San Andreas

Russell Road west of Market Street, San Andreas 38.196744, -120.687643 (Directions)
