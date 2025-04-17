Mostly Clear
Jamestown Road Temporarily Closed Due To Construction

By B.J. Hansen
Jamestown Road Closure - Marked in red

Jamestown, CA — A reconstruction project has led to a full closure of Jamestown Road until around 5 pm today (April 17).

We reported earlier that ongoing construction is underway on Jamestown Road from Lavender Lane to Golf Links Road, through May 2. The Tuolumne County Public Works Department notes that residents still have access to driveways within the closure area, but through traffic is prohibited. Travelers will need to take an alternate route.

During upcoming days, through the duration of the project, there will be one-way traffic control in place with delays.

