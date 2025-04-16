A Groveland Woman Arrested For Having Cocaine And Meth

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA— A Groveland woman was arrested in Jamestown after drugs were found in her vehicle and hidden on her.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling the area of Highway 108 recognized 46-year-old Alicia Belt exiting a vehicle at the 76 gas station at the corner of Rawhide Road. The deputy knew she had two misdemeanor drug-related warrants, one out of Tuolumne and the other out of Mono County, for her arrest. After handcuffing her without incident, the deputies searched Belt’s vehicle and found a small bag of suspected cocaine, but did not specify exactly where the drug was found in the vehicle.

While taking her into the jail, a body search was conducted on Belt, revealing a small bag of suspected methamphetamine inside one of her shoes. Belt was arrested on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, including bringing a controlled substance into the jail, and her outstanding warrants.