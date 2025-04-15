Deadline For Electra Fire Victims To Help Talley Court Restitution Orders

Amador County, CA—The deadline for victims of the Electra Fire to submit their losses for restitution to the court is fast approaching.

The March 2022 Electra Fire started outside Jackson on Electra Road near Highway 49. The flames threatened over 1,200 buildings in Amador and Calaveras counties, causing evacuations and burning 4,478 acres. Danny Ray Killion was convicted on March 20, 2025, of igniting the blaze, as reported here. In preparation for his sentencing on Friday (4/18), the Amador County District Attorney’s Office is asking all affected property owners to collect information on damages to their parcel, livestock, outbuildings, or other related property. The Probation Department has mailed letter requests to those whose parcels were contained within the CAL Fire progression map of the blaze.

“We want the court to have as much information as possible for accurate restitution orders at the time of sentencing,” said Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Casey, who prosecuted the case.

Any impacted property owner who did not receive a letter or has questions can contact the Amador County District Attorney’s Office at 209-223-6444. Contact Information: DDA Kate Christie, DA@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, 209-588-5450.