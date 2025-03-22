Electra Fire Suspect Found Guilty Of Arson

Danny Killion booking photo View Photos

Amador County, CA— The man suspected of igniting the 2022 Electra Fire that started in Amador County and spread into Calaveras County has been convicted of setting the blaze.

Yesterday, 39-year-old Danny Killion, who was arrested in Yuba City, was found guilty in Amador County Superior Court of four crimes, including one count of felony reckless arson and three counts of child endangerment. Those charges stem from the fact that Killion’s kids were in the car with him when he set the fire.

Killion, who was homeless when the fire occurred, was taken into custody in Yuba City in August 2024 and subsequently charged with arson and placed into the Amador County Jail, as earlier reported here.

The Electra Fire ignited along Electra Road near Highway 49 outside of Jackson. It burned 4,478 acres and forced evacuations as the flames threatened more than 1,200 structures in Amador and Calaveras counties. CAL Fire officials relayed that investigating fires and catching the culprits are top priorities for law enforcement officers. They urged the public to contact the secure arson hotline at 1-800-468-4408 if they notice any suspicious behavior surrounding a blaze.

Killion’s sentencing hearing is set for about a month from now.