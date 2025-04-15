Continued D.A. Office Disruptions Due to Crash Sparking Power Outage

Tuolumne County DA office on Shaws Flat Road across from Sonora High School in Sonora -- T.C. D.A. photo View Photo

Sonora, CA— Last week’s vehicle crash into a power pole in front of Sonora High School continues to impact the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s office, which has limited access until early next week.

District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke announced on Monday (4/13) that access to the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office will be restricted until early next week due to utility outages at the 423 North Washington Street location. This disruption stems from a crash on Friday afternoon (4/11) on Shaws Flat Road near North Washington Street/Highway 49, where a vehicle collided with a PG&E pole in front of Sonora High School, bringing down live wires and causing a power outage affecting 462 customers, as reported here.

D.A. Jenecke noted that the pole supplied electricity and AT&T fiber-optic cable internet service to her office, stating, “The pole was destroyed, resulting in a catastrophic failure of the building’s electricity and internet access.” While electricity was restored on Sunday, internet access remains unavailable. D.A. Jenecke explained that this has significantly hampered the office’s operations, as internet service is essential for the cloud-based case management system and phone service. She mentioned that repairs are necessary for the building’s roof, the connection from the utility to the building, and the fiber-optic cable itself, with the earliest service restoration estimated for Friday, April 18, 2025.

“Members of our office are working offsite in other county buildings, at the courthouse, or remotely. Phone service is expected to be available in the office’s temporary worksite tomorrow, allowing calls during regular business hours to be answered as usual,” shared D.A. Jenecke.

For further information and inquiries, please email da@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov or call 209-588-5450 after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.