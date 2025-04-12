Mostly Clear
Solo Vehicle Accident Disrupts Power And Traffic

By Nic Peterson

Sonora, CA– A vehicle has collided with a power pole on Shaws Flat Road near Sonora High School and is disrupting power and traffic.

The incident occurred close to 4:40 pm on Friday afternoon with a solo non-injury accident. The roadway has been shut down on Shaw’s Flat in both directions as crews deal with live power lines. Power has additionally been disrupted in the area with 462 customers currently without electricity.  There is currently no estimated time for when the road will reopen or power will be restored.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

