Newsom Signs $170 Million For Wildfire Prevention Efforts

Sonora, CA — Assembly Bill 100 was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, which he says will accelerate funding to conservancies for forest and vegetation management projects.

A big portion, $30.9 million, is coming to the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, a state agency that has a stated goal to improve the economic, environmental, and social well-being of the greater region. It covers the Mother Lode counties, such as Tuolumne and Calaveras.

Similar amounts are going to the California Tahoe Conservancy, the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, the State Coastal Conservancy, the San Gabriel Conservancy, and the San Diego River Conservancy.

In addition, the Governor says he is signing an Executive Order to streamline the projects as part of an emergency proclamation, which would reduce the environmental restrictions.

Newsom argues, “With this latest round of funding, we’re continuing to increase the speed and size of forest and vegetation management essential to protecting communities. We are leaving no stone unturned – including cutting red tape – in our mission to ensure our neighborhoods are protected from destructive wildfires.”