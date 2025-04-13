Third Week of April Roadwork

Caltrans Photo MML Hwy 108 View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week due to work by Caltrans, from April 13th to the 19th.

In Calaveras on Highway 4 traffic breaks for highway construction from Bonaza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road will allow for highway construction work on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Gill Haven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane for long-term construction work will continue between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. through December. There will also be extra utility work on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for construction work beginning Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control at Spring Hills Road Lane to allow for utility work will begin Wednesday, and continue through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Overnight, on Highway 108, one-way traffic between Crooked Land and Old Wards Ferry Road in Sonora will allow for bridge work Sunday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control at Old Priest Grade Road for utility work on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. until Noon.

Also on Highway 120 a moving, alternating lane closure from Cherry Valley Road to Yosemite National Park will allow for a sweeping operation beginning Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The passes are closed with Caltrans working on plowing and maintenance to reopen them. Updating Highway information is here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.