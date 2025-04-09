Pole Repairs To Slow Traffic In Sonora

Sonora, CA— PG&E reports that pole repairs in Sonora will cause motorists delays tomorrow.

The utility has hired Summit Line Construction out of Sacramento to complete the work. The area impacted is near 258 Lyons Street, between Palemone Street and Hope Lane, east of North Washington Street/Highway 49. Crews will work during daylight hours on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Crews will use flaggers to direct traffic along with signage. Travelers will face up to 10-minute delays, especially when heavy equipment is being used. The work is expected to last one day.