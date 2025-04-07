Nearly 500 Acres of Tuolumne County Ranch Land Permanently Conserved

Copperopolis, CA– A nearly 500-acre cattle ranch in Tuolumne County has been permanently protected through a conservation easement established by the California Rangeland Trust in partnership with the Bloom family.

The agreement, finalized in early 2025, ensures the Bloom Ranch will remain a productive working landscape indefinitely, safeguarding it from potential development. The property supports agricultural operations and native wildlife habitat through rotational grazing and sustainable land management practices. Originally slated for subdivision, the land was gradually acquired by the Bloom family, who first leased it for grazing. Now, first-generation ranchers, the Blooms also operate the Kennedy Meadows Resort and Pack Station and plan to reinvest proceeds from the conservation easement into their ranching enterprises.

According to the California Rangeland Trust, California could lose nearly 800,000 acres of agricultural land to development by 2040. The Bloom Ranch is the latest addition to the trust’s portfolio, which includes more than 402,000 acres of conserved rangeland statewide and nearly 12,000 acres in Tuolumne and surrounding counties. Funding for the project came from the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program and the California Strategic Growth Council’s Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation Program. Additional support was provided by more than $200,000 in private donations.