TUD Unveils New Water Tank

New tank and pump station -- TUD photo View Photo

Twain Harte, CA— With the completion of a new water tank, Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) is inviting the public to a ribbon cutting and open house to view the site and ask questions.

TUD boasts that the new White Fir Water Tank and Pump Station in Twain Harte has a 400,000-gallon capacity. According to TUD, it replaced an aged, 35-year-old tank that had reached the end of its useful life and a previous tank at a lower height in Twain Harte that collapsed and was dismantled due to structural problems, as detailed here. Both old tanks have been replaced by the new tank, which has stairway access, forced-air ventilation, outside roof rafters, and cutting-edge telemetry technology.

“Investing in modern water infrastructure is critical for ensuring a reliable water supply for our community,” said TUD General Manager Don Perkins. “We are excited to showcase this new 400,000-gallon tank and share the details of this important project.”

District staff will be on hand at the ribbon cutting to provide additional information and answer any questions. TUD provided these event details:

Date: Wednesday, May 7th, 2025

Time: 5-5:30 p.m.

Location: 24302 White Fir Drive