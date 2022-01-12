Water Spills Due To TUD Tank Failure In Twain Harte

TUD Tank Failure View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District’s Lake Park Zone 3 water storage tank in the Twain Harte area completely failed this morning.

The district reports that all of the water was released suddenly (100,000 gallons) and it caused some property damage to some nearby structures. TUD spokesperson Lisa Westbrook reports that thankfully there were no injuries. Adding, “The cause and full extent of the impacts of the tank failure are under investigation. Customers in the area may experience low pressure or no water. TUD crews have responded and are working to deploy an alternative water source as quickly as possible.”

It is not immediately clear how many customers are impacted. The incident occurred at around 7:30am. We will provide more information when it becomes available.