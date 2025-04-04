Tuolumne County Art Week Returns For Fifth Year

Sonora, CA– Visit Tuolumne County announced the return of Tuolumne County Art Week, set to run April 12–20. Now in its fifth year, the weeklong celebration brings together local artists, galleries, and businesses for a series of art exhibits and creative events across the county.

Centered in downtown Sonora and expanding to venues throughout Tuolumne County, the event features a diverse lineup of artistic showcases in galleries, cafes, conference centers, and outdoor spaces. Highlights include the 70th Annual Mother Lode Art Association Art Show and Exhibit and the 38th Annual InFocus Photography Competition, Exhibition and Sale—both proudly sponsored by Visit Tuolumne County.

Other events include “Celebrating 40 Years of Bonsai” at Al’s Bonsai in Jamestown, returning for its fifth consecutive year, and community art opportunities such as transforming recycled materials into artwork in Groveland. Additional exhibitions will be held at Sonora Arts Studio and the hotel at Black Oak Casino Resort.

For the complete schedule of events and participation details, visit here.