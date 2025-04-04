Burning Starts Next Week Near Groveland

China Ridge Burning View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest will begin a prescribed burning project next week in the Groveland Ranger District.

Looking to take advantage of recent wet weather and fuel conditions, burning will take place over several days on the China Ridge Burn Units in the area of Hobron Hill. It will begin on Monday, April 7, and 50-200 acres will be ignited daily.

“Over the last week to week and a half, crews on the district have been able to get a significant amount of prep work done in the area,” said Groveland District Ranger Jim Junette. “Along with the recent weather we’ve seen, we have the right conditions to begin burning on these units.”

Smoke may be visible from Smith Station Road, and Highway 120 with some down canyon drift smoke visible in the evening and early morning.