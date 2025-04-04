23rd Annual Calaveras Children's Fair flyer View Photo

San Andreas, CA— Celebrate the community and citizen shared connections in Calaveras County through a free family event this weekend.

“It Takes a Village” is the theme of the 23rd Annual Calaveras Children’s Fair hosted by the Calaveras Child Care Council. Parents and kids will find engaging activities, crafts, games, entertainment, and lunch for the whole family to enjoy. The event could also help out household budgets, as Calaveras County Public Health, in partnership with San Andreas Family Dental, is offering free children’s dental screenings and fluoride varnish application.

“The American Dental Association recommends that children see a dentist every six months, by their first birthday, or once their first tooth erupts. Regular dental screenings are essential to monitor children’s oral health and catch any potential issues early on,” added county health officials.

Parents can also get a car seat safety check to ensure it is installed correctly and safely. The public is invited to attend the fair on Saturday, April 5th, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Calaveras High School at 350 High School Street, off Highway 49 in San Andreas.

Health officials say, “It’s the perfect day for families to connect and have a blast.”