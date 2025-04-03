OES To Hold Virtual Town Halls Ahead Of Summer Fire Season

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services will be hosting online community meetings over Zoom focused on preparation ahead of the upcoming fire season.

OES Assistant Director Dore Bietz reports that they will start at 6 pm and run April 28-30.

The first session (April 28) will focus on preparedness and feature staff from OES, the sheriff’s office, and animal control. Topics will range from go-bags to having a plan for animals.

The second session (April 29) focuses on fire prevention and will feature CAL Fire and OES officials explaining defensible space, home hardening and other related preparations.

The third session (April 30) will explore long-term risk reduction and mitigation. There will be a discussion about the SERAL project in the Stanislaus National Forest and other local fuels reduction projects being done by CAL Fire, Tuolumne County Fire Council, and the Resource Conservation District.

The Zoom link for the 6 pm meetings can be found here.