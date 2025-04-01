Caldor Fire No Significant Impact Decision Notice For Restoration

Caldor Fire in El Dorado County visible from Calaveras County View Photo

Placerville, CA — A Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Caldor Fire Restoration Project Phase I has been signed by the Eldorado National Forest.

The initiative’s aim is to strengthen resistance to future disturbances, restore forest characteristics, and lower safety hazards.

“Partner and public engagement during the planning process was essential to shaping and improving the final decision,” said David Fournier, Eldorado National Forest Supervisor. “We look forward to the ways this project can help our forest and local communities recover from the impacts of the Caldor Fire and mitigate the risks of large-scale wildfires in the future.”

More than 220,000 acres of private and Forest Service land were destroyed in the 2021 Caldor Fire that ignited in mid-August, as reported here. It impacted El Dorado, Alpine, and Amador counties and is the biggest fire ever recorded on the Eldorado National Forest, which manages around 170,057 acres as public areas. Forest officials noted that damage to roads, trees, water supplies, wildlife habitat, and leisure areas is just a few of the pressing issues brought on by the fire’s intensity that endanger ecosystem health and public safety.

“As soon as the weather permits, the forest will start implementing the project to address these issues, having finished this final stage of the planning process,” stated Fournier, adding, “Prescribed burning, infrastructure restoration, and mechanical fuel reduction are among the treatments.”

For full project details, including the Decision Notice, FONSI, Environmental Assessment, and supporting documents, click here.