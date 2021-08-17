Caldor Fire Explodes In Size And Becomes More Visible Locally

Caldor Fire in El Dorado County visible from Calaveras County View Photo

El Dorado County, CA — The plume from a fast-growing vegetation fire in El Dorado County is becoming visible from more vantage points in the Mother Lode.

The Forest Service reports that the Caldor Fire is now 6,500 acres and there is no containment. 242 firefighters are assigned to the incident. It is burning in heavy timber and steep terrain. An evacuation order has been called for many areas directly around the fire in El Dorado County. It is burning four miles south of Grizzly Flats and two miles east of Omo Ranch. The image posted is from PGE’s Alert Wildfire North Mokelumne camera situated in Calaveras County. Hot and dry conditions are anticipated again today. The fire was first spotted on Saturday evening. 2,010 structures are threatened.