Deceased Identified In Calaveras County HWY 12 Fatal

HWY 12 fatal crash in the Wallace area of Calaveras County

Wallace, CA— We now know the name of the 24-year-old Lodi man who died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 in the Wallace area of Calaveras County, where the CHP reports DUI is suspected.

The deceased is Marcos Everando Ciznero-Enriguez. The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at the Wards Avenue intersection, as earlier reported here. The CHP reports that Ciznero-Enriguez was driving a 2006 Chevy pickup westbound on the highway at a high rate of speed. Traveling in the opposite direction was a 2013 Ford sedan going about 50-55 mph with an unidentified male driver and a woman passenger, both 43 years old. According to the CHP, Ciznero-Enriguez’s truck drifted off onto the gravel shoulder. It then drifted back onto the roadway and across the double yellow lines, perpendicular to the eastbound lane. The passenger side of the pickup collided with the front of the sedan, with both landing on the gravel shoulder. Both vehicles came to rest on the dirt and gravel shoulder.

Ciznero-Enriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver and passenger of the sedan suffered major injuries and were transported to San Joaquin General Hospital. The CHP disclosed that DUI is suspected as a contributing factor in this collision.