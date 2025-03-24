Calaveras Officials Responded To Fatal Crash Near Wallace

Fatal Crash Near Wallace - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department Image View Photo

Wallace, CA — There was a fatal vehicle collision on Highway 12 near the Calaveras County community of Wallace on Sunday evening.

Limited details have been released, but the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that two vehicles were involved an adult man died, an adult woman suffered major injuries, and another adult man had minor injuries. The woman was transported by air ambulance to a hospital in the Central Valley.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash. Other agencies that responded include Clements Fire, CAL Fire, American Legion Ambulance, and Reach Air Ambulance. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.