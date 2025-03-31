Calaveras Sheriff Warns About Social Media Misinformation

Social Media Scam View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Fake information about a missing police officer, Kate Cunningham of the Great Falls Police Department of Montana, was spreading both locally and nationwide.

Scammers were using the real picture of the police officer, however, the Great Falls PD reports that Sgt. Cunningham is doing well, and not missing. Scammers were changing the county, or area, where she was missing from, to get more clicks, and have people repost it, nationwide.

It showed up in some local Facebook feeds (see image). Officials emphasize that it was a scam.