Cloudy
53.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Calaveras Sheriff Warns About Social Media Misinformation

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Social Media Scam

Social Media Scam

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Fake information about a missing police officer, Kate Cunningham of the Great Falls Police Department of Montana, was spreading both locally and nationwide.

Scammers were using the real picture of the police officer, however, the Great Falls PD reports that Sgt. Cunningham is doing well, and not missing. Scammers were changing the county, or area, where she was missing from, to get more clicks, and have people repost it, nationwide.

It showed up in some local Facebook feeds (see image). Officials emphasize that it was a scam.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 