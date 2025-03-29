Second Crash In Calaveras County This Morning

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Wallace, CA— A two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in the Wallace area of Calaveras County ended with one vehicle in a water-filled ditch.

The collision occurred just before 8 a.m. near the Southworth Road intersection. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a Honda Accord sedan and an unidentified second vehicle had collided. The force of the crash sent the sedan into a ditch with water up to the bottom of the doors. An ambulance has been called to the scene, but there is no information on injuries at this time. The CHP asks motorists to avoid the area if possible, as traffic is getting backed up with officers directing motorists. We’ll have an update as soon as new details come into the newsroom.