Murphys To Get New Pedestrian Safety Upgrades Near Elementary School

Calaveras, CA– A new pedestrian safety project in Murphys will improve walkability and bike access near Albert Michelson Elementary, with state and local leaders securing funding for a High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) system and a dedicated pathway along Pennsylvania Gulch Road.

Funded by Caltrans, the project will install a HAWK crosswalk at State Route 4 and Pennsylvania Gulch Road, featuring overhead signals that activate when pedestrians press a button, requiring vehicles to stop. The improvements will also include pedestrian bulb-outs to shorten the crossing distance and slow traffic. Additionally, Caltrans will construct a dedicated pathway along the western side of Pennsylvania Gulch, improving access for students traveling to Michelson Elementary and a nearby county preschool. Calaveras County is extending the pathway to Feeney Park, a popular community site for sports and events.

The project, identified in a 2018 Safe Routes to School study, was pushed forward by local advocacy efforts after residents raised concerns about pedestrian safety and near-miss incidents. Funding was secured through a collaboration involving State Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil, Caltrans, the Vallecito Union School District (VUSD), and Calaveras County leaders.

“Parents should be able to walk their kids to school without worrying about their safety,” said Alvarado-Gil. “Holding little hands, sharing stories, starting the day together – those are precious memories. Securing this funding is a great example of what we can accomplish when communities and local leaders come together to solve a problem. I’m grateful to see this project moving along and will continue to support it at the state level until it’s complete.”

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2026 and be completed by 2027. Updates will be available on the VUSD website.