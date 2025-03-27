Yosemite Worker Found Injured At Park Dies Day Later

Yosemite Valley Welcome Center View Photo

Yosemite, CA— A Yosemite National Park employee was discovered injured at a staff housing facility and died a day later.

The deceased has not been identified, but she worked in Yosemite Hospitality and was found inside its housing unit. Clarke Broadcasting reached out to park spokesperson Ranger Scott Gediman. He did not comment on the suspicious incident and instead emailed this statement:

“The National Park Service (NPS) is investigating the death of a woman who was found injured on March 20 at concessioner housing in Yosemite Valley.

Law enforcement rangers and rescue personnel responded to a reported medical emergency in the housing unit and found a 34-year-old woman from Fresno, California, with severe injuries.

The woman, an employee of Yosemite Hospitality, was taken to a hospital in Fresno, where she succumbed to her injuries the following day.

The NPS Investigative Services Branch is investigating the death alongside the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. No further information is available at this time.”