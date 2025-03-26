Rockslide Cleared, HWY 140 To Reopen Today

Crews work to repair HWY 140 near Briceburg were a rockslide blocked the roadway last week -- Caltrans photo View Photo

Briceburg, CA— Caltrans reports that a section of Highway 140 in Mariposa County, which leads into Yosemite National Park, will reopen today after crews have cleared a rockslide and made roadway repairs.

Caltrans noted that hired Teichert Construction crews continue to make great progress towards reopening the highway, which will happen at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. As we reported earlier here, the rockslide occurred on Monday, March 17th, near Briceburg, shutting down the roadway between the Bug Hostel and Cedar Lodge between Midpines and El Portal.

After crews removed several tons of rocks and mud faster than scheduled, the highway will open to one-way traffic this afternoon. Caltrans advises motorists to expect 5-10-minute delays or longer while construction continues on the highway. Motorists will face lingering delays into the weekend with intermittent traffic controls and flaggers directing travelers while crews finish construction. Drivers are asked to slow down and drive with caution around personnel and equipment.