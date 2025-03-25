Partial Reopening Of Highway 140 Planned Later This Week

Teichert Construction Clears Highway 140 View Photo

Briceburg, CA — Caltrans, with help from hired contractor Teichert Construction, is making progress removing debris and repairing damage following a March 17 rockslide on Highway 140.

Caltrans reports that Teichert Construction successfully removed all of the rocks and debris on Monday and have started making repairs today (Tuesday). Highway 140 is anticipated to reopen with one-way traffic control at some point on Wednesday afternoon, according to Caltrans.

The highway is closed from the Bug Hostel to Cedar Lodge between Midpines and El Portal. Caltrans noted that travelers are being turned around at those closure points, and motorists are advised to use alternate routes to access Yosemite National Park on Highways 120 West or 41 South.