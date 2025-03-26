Several Recent Scams Reported In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Scam Alert View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for some scam artists.

The sheriff’s office has released summaries of recent scam trends impacting Tuolumne County residents:

Publisher’s Clearing House Scam – Scammers claim the victim has won a prize from Publishers Clearing House, and request payment for taxes or fees before the prize can be given. Victims are instructed to send money through cashier’s checks, cash, or gift cards.

Anyone who has been a victim of this scam is urged to utilize the US Homeland Security’s scam reporting tool https://www.usa.gov/where-report-scams

Toll Fee Text Scam – Victims receive a text message saying they owe a toll fee with a link to make a payment.

Anyone who has been a victim of this scam is urged to report to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ReportFraud.ftc.gov

Investment Group Scam – Scammers contact victims online through direct messaging on social media platforms and ask the victim to join an “Investment group,” typically to invest in cryptocurrency. Victims are directed to transfer cryptocurrency while being told they are earning money. Over time, they are asked to invest more.

Anyone who has been a victim of this or other cyber-enabled scams is urged to report to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at https://www.ic3.gov/

Fraudulent Activity on Your Card Scam – Victims receive an alert about fraudulent activity on their card. When they call the number provided, they are connected with a scammer posing as a bank or government employee, who asks them to buy gift cards and share the details.

If you think your personal or financial information has been compromised, visit IdentityTheft.gov. There you’ll see steps to take to report crime and protect your information.

Please spread the word about scam trends affecting our community. If you are unsure if a call, text, or email was a scam and would like to talk to a deputy for advice, please call our non-emergency line at 209-533-5815