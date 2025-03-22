Mariposa County High-Speed Chase In Stolen Truck Ends in Crash

MCSO high-speed chase rollover crash -- MCSO photo View Photo

Mariposa, CA— A suspect who recently led deputies on a 20-mile high-speed chase in Mariposa that ended in Madera County and, when caught, complained about his choice in stealing such a slow vehicle, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators report that Timothy Qualls stole a pickup from outside the Mariposa Museum in Mariposa. He took off with deputies giving pursuit, then began passing vehicles while crossing over double yellow lines at a high rate of speed.

“It all came to an end at the top of the ‘S’ turns on Highway 49 South when Qualls lost control [of the truck],” detailed sheriff’s officials, adding, “The car slid off the road, rolled several times, and, unsurprisingly, didn’t hold up too well.”

Qualls was arrested at the scene without incident. He suffered minor injuries in the collision. Sheriff’s officials noted, “His biggest complaint? That he stole such a slow car.”

The public is encouraged to take precautions by always locking their car door, even when making quick stops.

“I’m incredibly proud of my deputies for handling this dangerous situation quickly and professionally. Reckless crimes like this put innocent lives at risk, and we will not tolerate it in our community. We won’t turn a blind eye to crime; criminals are not in control.” stated Sheriff Jeremy Briese.