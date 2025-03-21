Albrecht Discusses Challenges Facing Timber Industry Before National Audience

Tuolumne County resident Mike Albrecht speaks with Mike Rowe View Photo

Santa Monica, CA — Timber industry leader, and local business owner, Mike Albrecht recently had a chance to explain the challenges facing the nation’s logging industry.

Albrecht was interviewed by TV host Mike Rowe for an episode of his national podcast that was released last week. Rowe has won an Emmy for his work in television and is also a best-selling author.

Albrecht tells Clarke Broadcasting that the interview happened at Rowe’s studio in Santa Monica on February 24. The program manager of the show had contacted Albrecht because he is the President of the American Loggers Council.

Albrecht says he wanted to stress on the show that America and California are blessed with beautiful and abundant forests, yet both the state and nation are leading importers of lumber, and many of the forests are rotting and burning at an accelerating pace.

Albrecht added, “We can do a lot to make our forests healthier and produce the wood products we need right here in America. We should be exporting timber products, as well as our forestry knowledge, to other countries.”

The episode was entitled, “Got Wood?” It can be found by clicking here.

We reported recently that Rowe also signed a document supporting the Tuolumne County Career Technical Education Initiative that was launched by the Sonora Area Foundation. Albrecht’s wife, Vicki, is a board member of SAF, and he is a past board member.