Career Technical Education Initiative Gaining Steam

Mike Rowe signs Tuolumne County CTE Declaration View Photo

Sonora, CA — Several businesses, clubs, and organizations (and even a TV personality) have signed on in support of Tuolumne County’s effort to promote local Career Technical Education (CTE) opportunities.

Spearheaded by the Sonora Area Foundation, and a local executive committee, it was the focus of a recent Mother Lode Views show, which can be found here.

The group recently had TV host Mike Rowe sign the document and send a photo.

The Mission Statement is, “Championing Career Technical Education (CTE) by inspiring students, families, and educators to recognize the value of CTE in education and career potential, connecting individuals to high-quality programs that offer hands-on skills and real-world experience, and develop community partnerships that will align and enhance offerings with local industry needs while being consistent with future job demands.”

A special event is coming up this Friday, March 7, from 9-10 am at the Sonora Opera Hall. Community members are encouraged to stop by and meet executive committee members Jamie Roberson, Brandon Price, Chris Rangel and Zack Abernathy (and add more signatures to the growing list of supporters). There will also be a group photo at 10 am.