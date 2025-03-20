No Estimated Reopening Date For Highway 140

Highway 140 Closure View Photo

Briceburg, CA — Caltrans reports that it is unclear when a rockslide on Highway 140 will be cleaned up, and the agency urges travelers to prepare for a “long-term” closure.

A team needs to assess the damage and determine any types of repairs that may need to be made. We reported earlier that that the incident in Mariposa County happened at around 9:30 pm on Monday about 10 miles east of Briceburg. There were no injuries. There is a full highway closure from the Cedar Lodge to the Yosemite Bug Rustic Mountain Resort.

The closure impacts travelers heading to and from Yosemite National Park as they will now need to take either Highway 120 or Highway 41.