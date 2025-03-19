Motorcycle Crash Results In Rider Being Flown From Scene

Mediflight for off-road motorcycle crash in Valley Springs -- CCF photo View Photos

Valley Springs, CA— An off-road motorcycle crash in Valley Spring ended with the rider being flown from the scene.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) responded to the scene in the open land between Spyglass-Oakridge roads and Vista Del Lago Drive near Robin Road, behind La Contenta Golf Course, which can be viewed on the map below. What led up to the wreck and what exactly happened was not disclosed. Fire officials report that an unidentified adult male was injured, suffering “upper extremity trauma and difficulty breathing.”

The rider was mediflighted to a Modesto hospital for treatment. There is no update on his condition. The San Andreas Unit of the CHP responded to the incident and assisted Cal Co with the helicopter landing zone.