Reminding Residents Of Calaveras County Snow Removal Rules

Snow removal limited by cars parked along a residential street View Photo

Calaveras County, CA— With snow remaining on roadways after winter storms, removal efforts are underway by Calaveras County Public Works, which remind residents of snow removal rules related to tire chains and parking restrictions.

County road officials want to ensure plows have access to roadways and point out that parked vehicles can hinder the work if not moved. They provided these parking restrictions:

Calaveras Code §10.28, “Vehicles Parked During Snow Removal,” prohibits parking on the pavement during snow removal operations. Vehicles parked within the right-of-way will be towed. The right-of-way extends beyond the edge of the pavement, generally 5 to 10 feet. The County is not responsible for damage to vehicles left in the County right-of-way caused by snow removal operations. County road crews do not plow on private or non-county-maintained roads. The State Department of Transportation (Caltrans) provides snow removal services on state highways.

Regarding tire chains and traction control, public works officials provided these rules:

Vehicles are required to have tire chains or traction control devices during operation on county roads per Calaveras County Ordinance No. 2519.

Questions regarding these rules or wanting to report road-related issues can contact Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 4 PM). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500.

