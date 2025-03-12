Worried About Flooding With The Latest Winter Storms?

Sonora, CA – With the anticipated wet weather set to blow through the Mother Lode, Tuolumne and Calaveras counties offer several locations for free sand, but people will have to bring their own bags and shovels.

Tuolumne County Public Works Department reminds residents and visitors of the following sand location information that includes individuals bringing bags and a shovel to these sites:

Columbia—Airport parking lot, 10723 Airport Road Tuolumne—18870 Birch Street and the corner of Parkview Lane and Chestnut Ave. Jamestown—On the corner of 7th Avenue and 8th Street Big Oak / Groveland, 11242 Wards Ferry Road

Public works officials also provided the county’s Snow Removal Policy:

It is illegal to park vehicles or store materials in the road’s right-of-way, which includes the shoulder.

The county is not responsible for damages caused by the snow removal operations to vehicles or personal items left in the road right-of-way.

If an illegally parked vehicle/item prevents snow removal equipment from plowing, this will delay snow removal for you and your neighbors.

Please remember that snow berms are created during plowing operations, and they will not be removed by county road crews.

The full Snow Removal Policy and other related information can be viewed by clicking here.

Calaveras County Public Works also encourages the public to utilize local home improvement stores for inexpensive sandbags and to bring a shovel. They provided this list of self-service sandbag locations:

Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30 PM) Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26 (Closes at 3:30 PM) Jenny Lind Yard, 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30 PM) San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd. (Closes at 3:30 PM) Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot next to the Public Safety Substation, 7869 Whiskey Slide Rd. Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St. Vista Del Lago Cul-de-sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St.